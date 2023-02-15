SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s both Black History Month and American Heart Month, and local doctors are raising awareness of the serious effects heart disease is having on the African American community in our area.

News 3 spoke with Dr. Roy Flood, a cardiologist at SouthCoast Health, and a part of the Association of Black Cardiologists. He says his organization is working to change these alarming statistics.

Flood says there are some important steps to take to aid in this effort. He urges everyone to truly focus on diet and exercise. Flood says it’s crucial to know your family history of stroke and heart disease.

He also says it’s important to get tested and know your numbers — but most importantly — to put this knowledge to continued use.

“Once you know those things, act upon it and stay engaged,” Flood said. “Just because you’re doing fine now does not mean that you no longer have to think about it. It’s a constant process and it’s something we have to remain vigilant on — both from the physician’s side, health care side and the individual patient and individual families.”

The Coastal Health District is offering free blood pressure and blood glucose screenings throughout our area this month to help people learn their numbers. Here is a list of upcoming screening events: