Local company helps senior adults navigate telehealth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local company is helping senior adults shift to virtual health care from their homes.

Many doctors are now using telehealth to connect with their patients during this pandemic, however, the technology shift is not something every aging adult is on board with.

“Older adults are not always comfortable with technology and now they’re using FaceTime, Zoom and some physicians even have their own apps and Electronic Medical Records that are sometimes difficult for older adults to handle as far as the technology,” explains co-owner of Coastal Care, Amy Pierce.

Coastal Care is helping older adults with a variety of needs from virtual doctors to appointments, medical supplies and managing medications.

“Our nurses go in and are able to help with getting vital signs to the physician, help with the technologies and manage the entire process for them,” Pierce adds.

A local telehealth patient says it’s been difficult adjusting to a technical platform — but having the help to connect with his doctor virtually has been comforting.

“The idea of being able to make an almost real connection with a physician and nurses has been very reassuring,” says Neal Saye.

Because not all needs can be taken care of virtually, Coastal Care has “care companions” who will run errands like groceries and medication pick-ups and deliver them to their patient’s homes.