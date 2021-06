SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coastal Health District (CHD) offers many HIV/AIDS services to those at risk or battling the disease.

Services such as lab work, medication, nutrition assessments, counseling are available. Emergency financial assistance, housing assistance, support groups and food vouchers are also available through partners, according to CHD.

To get more information on free home self-tests, free condoms and prevention methods, click here.