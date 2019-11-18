Large late dinners could lead to heart health risks

(CNN) – According to a preliminary study by the American Heart Association, women who consumed more of their daily calories later in the evening were at greater risk for cardiovascular disease, than women who did not.

Study participants tracked what they ate for one week at the beginning of the study and for one week 12 months later.

Researchers found that while most study participants consumed some food after 6 p.m., those who consumed a higher proportion of their daily calories after this time had poorer heart health.

With every 1-percent increase in calories consumed after 6 p.m., the likelihood of higher blood pressure, body mass index and poorer long-term control of blood sugar increased.

The study only considered a small sample of 112 women, experts believe it is an important step to understanding the connection of diet as it relates to cardiovascular risk factors.

