Keeping your children safe while trick-or-treating this Halloween

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Many neighborhoods are hosting socially-distant events for Halloween this year in place of trick-or-treating. But experts say there are ways to celebrate the holiday and stay safe if you do decide to go door-to-door this weekend.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises skipping traditional trick-or-treating and other festivities involving crowds, which are high-risk for spreading the virus.

The CDC also recommends not attending crowded indoor costume parties and haunted houses.

Dr. William E. Webb of SouthCoast Health Pediatrics says it is possible to avoid COVID-19 transmission while participating in Halloween festivities if you take the right precautions.

Webb says if decide to give out candy this year, stay outside of your house and drop candy into children’s bags with as minimal contact as possible.

“If the person passing out candy is wearing gloves and dropping it into the bag, that’s going to be one way to decrease any transmission versus if they’re holding it or all of the children are reaching into a bag to grab the candy out of and then putting it in their bag,” Webb said.

Hear more from Dr. William Webb below:

He says it doesn’t hurt to wipe down candy when you get home before digging in and to wash your hands before eating anything.

Webb also says a Halloween mask doesn’t take place of your usual mask to cover your nose and mouth.

“I would not recommend wearing a cloth mask and a [costume] mask on top of that,” Webb said. “A cloth mask does help prevent the spread, but we don’t want to block the ability to breathe comfortably with running around and being really active.”

“Trick or treat with family members or close friends who you’ve already been in contact with so we’re not getting into large groups,” he added.

The Red Cross of Coastal Georgia recommends celebrating with lower-risk activities, like going to a pumpkin patch, Halloween scavenger hunts, virtual costume contests and a scary movie night with those you live with.

“Just being outside is going to be a little bit safer,” Webb said. “We do want kids to be able to enjoy themselves and get out but do it in the safest way possible.”