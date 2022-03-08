SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Warmer weather attracts more people to the great outdoors, and it’s a chance to enjoy colorful blooming plants.

However, there’s a price to pay for many with allergies.

“Because they can be pretty debilitating and can really affect your day-to-day life,” says Chad Martins, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Memorial Health. “And with simple treatment and some things you can do around your home can actually help have a much better quality of life.”

Typically, this time of year hospitals see patients who struggle with symptoms including sinus congestion, sore throat, and dry eyes.

So how do we know what their triggers are?

“Really, the best test to actually do skin testing,” says Martins. “This is where they basically will scratch you on your back with various allergens and they assess your body’s response to that through the rash that you develop.”

Martins offers some alternatives to help you make it through Spring in place of a skin test.

“Things like Claritin, Allegra Zyrtec,” said Martins. “Another thing you could do is use a nasal spray. Particularly if they are outdoor allergens like pollen, clean all of your surfaces and don’t leave windows open. If you do suffer from really severe allergies, maybe change the clothes you wear when you come in from being outside.”