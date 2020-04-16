How to get the most out of your virtual visits with your doctor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — SouthCoast Health has transitioned many of its patient visits online since the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s the easiest thing if they’re coming in for a routine check and they need some prescription refills, I think those are good patients to do [virtual visits with],” Dr. Ben Watson of SouthCoast Health said.

He says many patients prefer to have their nonessential appointments over the phone or through a video conferencing service like Zoom.

“Certainly, being in person is ideal because you can listen to their lungs and their heart and check their blood pressure and there is something about that touch that you get and a relationship,” Watson said.

“But having said that, what you can do to get the best out of your virtual visit as a number one, make sure you’re on wifi and make sure you have a good, strong signal because that can certainly be frustrating for all of us on both sides,” he added.

“And then being able to say you have all of your medicines right there in front of you so you can run through your medicines and make sure whether or not you need refills and things like that.”

Watson says the more you can take advantage of opportunities to stay at home, the better.

“We can stream them and say, ‘no, this really sounds like your allergies are flaring up, take some Allegra or some Flonase.’ Or, we can say, ‘no, we want you to drive by and get swabbed and let’s see if you have it,” he said.