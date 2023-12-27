SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A survey conducted by the American Psychological Association says 38% of people feel an increased level of stress and depression during the holiday season.

While it is commonly referred to as “Seasonal Depression” – “Seasonal Affective Disorder” is a broader term that also includes anxiety and stress.

The Mayo Clinic estimates that there are more than three million cases of seasonal affective disorder in the United States every year.

Some symptoms include fatigue, weight gain, lack of social interest and even suicidal thoughts.

One Savannah resident said, “People are afraid of being branded a ‘Debbie Downer’ but also there’s a lot of shame and stigma surrounding being alone for the holidays and grieving for the holidays…We feel so often that we ask for help and people have not been empathetic, they have let us down.”

Although many enjoy the holiday season and the local holiday spirit can be uplifting, it can also bring you or your loved ones down sometimes.

