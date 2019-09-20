Hospital hires new employees, dogs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – Hundreds of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital employees waited anxiously for the much anticipated introduction of new employees that are starting a brand new program at the hospital.

“Today is their first day so it was a huge day for our hospital to see the program get kicked off,” said Shawn Bresher, St. Jude Child Life Director.

These employees are not like the doctors, nurses and scientists already on the St. Jude campus. They walk around on four furry legs!

Puggle, a golden retriever and Huckleberry, a golden doodle, the two newest hires are trained service dogs starting up the Paws at Play program.

