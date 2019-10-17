Breaking News
“Hempperoni” pizza: CBD cuisine takes off

BELLEFONTE, Pa (WJAC) – A Pennsylvania restaurant’s newest offering is turning heads: the “hemp-peroni” pizza is infused with CBD oil.

Pizza Mia’s owner, John Jennings says that the decision to add a CBD-infused pizza to their menu was a long thought out one. However, ever since doing so, the response to it has been overwhelmingly positive. 

“It started with my son Jack, he’s 2-years-old now, but at the time he actually had what’s called a complex febrile seizure,” says Jennings. 

Not long after that, doctors started to recommend exploring CBD therapy.

After doing a lot of research, Jennings wants to stress that CBD doesn’t cure anything, it just helps balance. 

As far as the Hempperoni Pizza goes, it is made with a CBD isolate that is mixed into their grated cheese. They also use a hemp leaf as an herb. 

