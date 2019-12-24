Health Report: U.S. raises smoking/vaping minimum age to 21

(CNN) – President Donald Trump signed some major health provisions in a sweeping spending bill late Friday, including raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21.

According to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, 19 states and Washington D.C., along with hundreds of towns had already raised the minimum age from 18.

The measure on a federal level has long had bipartisan support.

Trump has spoken in the past of wanting to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco and flavored e-cigarettes.

Health officials and parents continue to have concerns with the growing popularity of vaping among young people, and the outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries and deaths.

According to the latest federal survey, 1 in 4 high school seniors admitted to vaping nicotine.

Despite the new age restrictions, some advocates say the youth epidemic will continue unless vaping products are banned completely.

The new law will take effect sometime next year.

