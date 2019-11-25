Health Departments closed for the Holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Turkey Day is approaching and some health departments and facilities will be closed this week.

Health departments and public health facilities in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties will be open on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The health departments and public health facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Typically, health departments are closed on the last day of every month for staff training. Since the last day of November falls on a Saturday, health departments will be closed on Friday.

District offices will be open on Friday, Nov. 29.

