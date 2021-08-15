Health costs will stay flat for Ga. teachers, workers

FILE – This June 13, 2018 file photo, shows United States currency in Zelienople, Pa. The proportion of Americans without health insurance edged up in 2018 – the first increase in nearly a decade after coverage had significantly increased under President Barack Obama’s health care law. The Census Bureau also said in an annual report Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, that household income rose last year at its slowest pace in four years and finally matched its previous peak set in 1999. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Health insurance costs will stay the same for Georgia public school teachers and state employees next year.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that The state Department of Community Health approved 2022 rates on Thursday for the 650,000 people insured by the State Health Benefit Plan. The department’s board voted last summer to raise premiums this year by an average of 5%.

Deductibles and co-pays will also remain the same, as will the providers offering coverage.

State Health Benefit Plan Executive Director Louis Amis says the COVID-19 pandemic decreased use of medical services in the first half of 2020, cutting medical costs. Usage has increased since, but Amis says the effects of increases from the COVID-19 delta variant remain unclear.