Going viral: Father dances on TikTok for his son in NICU

ORLANDO, FL (WESH/CNN) – Chris Askew does this crazy little dance and posts it on social media for all the world to see.

“I did it just a silly thing just see and I woke up the next morning and I had 500,000 views on it,” explained Askew.

Chris does it for his fourth son, baby Dylan. Dylan was born in mid January, two months premature, only weighed a little over four pounds.

He’s in the fight for his life.

“Unless you’ve been through it you can’t put into words how hard it is,” said Askew.

Chris, a firefighter for Seminole county and a self admitted addict of Tiktok, a social media app, got a bright idea. He would post a video of him doing this dance every day until his baby boy is strong enough to get out of the neonatal intensive care unit at Winnie Palmer Hospital.

He shot his first in the laundry room at the Ronald Mcdonald House.

His second with his wife, Danielle, in the hospital.

He shot one with the nurses in the NICU unit, his fellow firefighters, UCF’s mascot Nitro and the Magic dancers.

The list goes on and on. The outpouring of love for baby Dylan goes on and on.

In sharing his story others have shared their stories and their pain.

“I almost feel more worry for these people who have been in there for 190 days, 200 days, who have told me they lost their kids in the NICU and are smiling for the first time in weeks and they are thanking me and I’m like what?” said Askew.

Baby Dylan is doing well. They hope to leave the NICU in three weeks.

