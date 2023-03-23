SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This April, the American Heart Association will be returning with its annual Savannah Go Red for Women Luncheon at the Savannah Country Club.

The event supports the organization’s mission to educate women about cardiovascular disease — the No. 1 killer of women.

Guests can expect the event to begin with a reception and silent auction at 11 a.m. on April 21.

The event will conclude with a lunch where guests will hear stories told by survivors followed by a fashion show with local celebrities.

