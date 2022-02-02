Go Red: AHA marks American Heart Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – February is American Heart Month, a time to raise awareness about the ongoing fight against cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the U.S.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), the disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined, causing one in three deaths each year.

“It’s a third of our mothers, sisters, friends, neighbors, coworkers and more,” the AHA stated. “It’s a third of the women we can’t bear to live with it.”

That’s the motivation behind the nonprofit’s signature women’s initiative: Go Red for Women. Organizers say it’s all about committing to your health and supporting others in their journey.

This Friday, Feb. 4, the AHA is inviting everyone to “Go Red” for National Wear Red Day. Showing support is as easy as putting on a red dress, tie or pin, according to AHA.

To learn more about the movement, the nonprofit has made it simple. Visit goredforwomen.org to explore various resources and educational tools.

There are also a couple of ways to support the local AHA branch: