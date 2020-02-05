Georgia Senate panel approves restrictions on vaping devices

ATLANTA (AP) – A state Senate panel in Georgia unanimously approved a proposal to restrict vaping products on Tuesday amid growing concern about health risks and use among children.
Senate Bill 298 would raise the age a person must be to purchase vaping products from 18 to 21.
It would also impose licensing requirements on stores selling vaping products, increase penalties for illegal sales and require schools to teach students about the dangers of vaping.
The proposal is sponsored by Republican Sen. Renee Unterman of Buford.
It could soon go to the full Senate for a vote.