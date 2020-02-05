Georgia Senate panel approves restrictions on vaping devices

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales a puff of smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Massachusetts lawmakers have approved the nation’s toughest restrictions on flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes. The ban was passed by the Senate early Thursday, Nov. 21, before the legislature broke for a holiday recess. It had earlier been passed by the state House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

ATLANTA (AP) – A state Senate panel in Georgia unanimously approved a proposal to restrict vaping products on Tuesday amid growing concern about health risks and use among children.

Senate Bill 298 would raise the age a person must be to purchase vaping products from 18 to 21.

It would also impose licensing requirements on stores selling vaping products, increase penalties for illegal sales and require schools to teach students about the dangers of vaping.

The proposal is sponsored by Republican Sen. Renee Unterman of Buford.

It could soon go to the full Senate for a vote.