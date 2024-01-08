GEORGIA (WSAV) — Imagine having to travel over 50 miles just to get to your nearest hospital or birthing center in our area, that’s a reality for many pregnant community members.

Experts say the lack of access to OB-GYN care is a big part of why Georgia’s maternal mortality rate is so high.

Last week, state representatives in Georgia met to discuss that issue.

However, one group of healthcare providers, a group that says they are sometimes overlooked in our state, have a unique perspective on how to tackle the problem.

“I think the state – everybody needs to stop and think- if we’re the worst in the country, why are you continuously doing the exact same thing every year?” Rita Chesney, Certified Nurse Midwife and Birth Center Director, questioned.

The number of Georgians who died while pregnant, during childbirth, or immediately after has gone up in recent years. It’s among the worst in all other states at 30.2 per every 100,000, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

According to a report from March of Dimes, almost every single county surrounding Savannah is considered a low-access area or maternity care desert.

However, Certified Nurse Midwives at the “Midwife Group Women’s Health and Birth Center” in Savannah, one of the only places of its kind in Georgia, say adding more birthing centers and midwives in the state could ease that burden.

“Why would not at some point just say ‘What can we lose?’ let’s get midwives in here. Let’s add them into the hospital setting. Let’s add midwives into the office – the midwifery model of care. Let’s have birth centers where people can get them,” Chesney said.

Nurses at the center say, as of now, some patients travel for hours to receive care, even if they do have an emergency room in their area.

“Some of the hospitals only have an emergency or anything like that, and if it’s a small town, then they have to be transported somewhere to deliver their baby if they present to those hospitals because they don’t have an OB floor,” Katrena Fields, also a Certified Nurse Midwife said.

Some expecting mothers even relocate as their due date gets closer.

“I have a lady who’s in an RV right now. They’ll come down, they’ll spend the last few weeks either RV-ing it, staying with friends, Airbnb-in it – just to be able to be close enough so that they don’t feel uncomfortable having to drive quite a distance in labor,” Chesney said.

“There’s more dollar stores in this place than there are places to receive healthcare. That’s kinda shameful,” she continued.

Other ideas introduced last week include expanding Medicaid, paid leave for those who just had a baby, and increasing education on maternal mortality.

It’s also important to remember that Georgia is one of only ten remaining states that chose not to expand access to Medicaid, but that is something state lawmakers will consider in the upcoming legislative session.