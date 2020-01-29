Georgia deputy dies from flu-related complications

ATLANTA (WSB) – A Georgia community mourns the death of a sheriff’s deputy who died from flu-related complications.

Monday, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office staff held a special memorial service for deputy John Cole Haynie.

After a month long health battle, Haynie died on Saturday.

Sheriff Eric Levett says Haynie died from complications from the flu.

He says at first Haynie, who beat cancer years ago, thought he had a simple cold then that cold got worse.

According to the Georgia Department Of Public Health, five people in Georgia died from influenza during the week of January 12th.

The sheriff’s office is using the passing of one of their own to teach others how to protect themselves.

“When you start seeing those symptoms or feeling those symptoms it’s important we go to the doctor,” said Sheriff Eric Levett.

Haynie’s funeral will be held Friday.

