In this photo taken on Nov. 22, 2019, Ryan Loke, left, Gov. Brian Kemp’s health policy adviser, and Blake Fulenwider, the chief health policy officer for the Georgia Department of Community Health, attend a public hearing in Kennesaw, Ga., about Kemp’s recent health care proposals. Georgia could be the first state to test proposals from the Trump administration that would dramatically change the federal market for health insurance. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala)

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia could be the first state to test proposals from the Trump administration that would dramatically change the federal market for health insurance.

Critics say the changes to the Affordable Care Act would drive up insurance costs for older and sicker people.

Supporters say the proposals would especially benefit people who don’t qualify for federal subsidies to pay for premiums under President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul.