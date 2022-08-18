SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With now over a thousand monkeypox cases in Georgia, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has ordered the 3rd Phase of the monkeypox vaccine allocation which will include 34,120 doses.

Georgia’s monkeypox vaccine allocation for Phase 1 and 2 was 13,876 doses. There is no allocation for Phase 4 at this time.

“The key to monkeypox mitigation is testing, vaccination, and education. Following the recommended prevention steps and getting vaccinated if you were exposed to monkeypox or are at higher risk of being exposed to monkeypox can help protect you and your community.” said Nancy Nydam, Director of Communications at Georgia DPH.

Anyone who thinks they have monkeypox should seek testing as soon as possible. To avoid potential spread of monkeypox to others, isolate until the rash has healed, and a new layer of skin has formed.

Protection from getting monkeypox includes:

Avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Not touching the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.

Washing hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

For more information about monkeypox click here.