Ga. DPH teams up with Count The Kicks to raise awareness on pregnancy, infant loss

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month one campaign has created an app to help combat this issue.

Count The Kicks’ Health Equity Coordinator shared that in the state of Georgia an average of just over 1000 babies are lost to stillbirths a year and the number is even worse for black women sitting at 1500 annually.

Now the evidence-based campaign that is partnering with the Georgia Department of Public Health has created a new way to help spread awareness and combat infant and pregnancy loss.

The campaign is called Count The Kicks and it uses evidence-based research to help educate expecting parents about preventing stillbirths and looking out for changes in their baby’s movement during the third trimester.

The campaign has an app that parents can download from the Google Play app store or Apple’s App Store right on their smartphones.

“Counting kicks in the third trimester actually saves lives,” said Moody. “So please go and download that app if you’re in your third trimester of pregnancy it’s free and it’s a viable, non-invasive solution to reducing the stillbirth rates here in this country, as well as in Georgia.”

The app works by having parents count kicks, rolls or jabs. They would find out by using the app how long on average it takes their baby to get to 10 movements and from there the app helps them identify if something changes so they can speak with their provider.

If you don’t have a smartphone you can go to www.countthekicks.org to download a kick counting chart.