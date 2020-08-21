Free HIV testing available Saturday

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District is offering free drive-thru HIV testing on Saturday in Brunswick

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Brunswick High School (3885 Altama Avenue). Results will be available in one minute.

Testing is confidential. Those who test positive will be scheduled for a follow-up visit and counseling will also be made available. Staff will also be on site to discuss HIV prevention options, such as PrEP, a daily pill.

Free giveaways, including gift cards, will also be available to those who get tested.

The district’s goal is to raise awareness about the importance of HIV testing and knowing your status. This is the second testing event they have held this month.

HIV testing is free by appointment at all health departments in the Coastal Health District.

Visit here to learn more about HIV and COVID-19.