Free back-to-school clinics offered in Chatham, Effingham, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh Counties

(WSAV) – Health departments in Chatham, Effingham, Liberty, Long and McIntosh Counties are offering free back-to-school clinics focusing on immunizations and other required screenings.

Chatham County: July 11, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The Chatham County Health Department will provide vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screenings at no cost. Students will be seen on a first come, first served basis, and immunizations will be available at regular cost. Where: Chatham County Health Department, 1395 Eisenhower Drive

Effingham County: July 11, 8 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 6:15 p.m.

The Effingham County Health Department will provide vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screenings at no cost. Students will be seen on a first come, first served basis, and immunizations will be available at regular cost. Where: Effingham County Health Department, 802 Highway 119 South in Springfield

Liberty County: July 18, July 25, August 1, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Liberty County Health Department will provide 3 clinics that offer vision, hearing, dental, and nutrition screenings. Students will be seen on a first come, first served basis, and immunizations will be available at regular cost. Where: Liberty County Health Department, 1113 E. Oglethorpe Hwy

Long County: July 25, July 30, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 – 5 p.m.

The Long County Health Department will provide vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screenings at no cost. Students will be seen on a first come, first served basis, and immunizations will be available at regular cost. Parents can schedule an appointment, but it is not mandatory. Where: Long County Health Department, 584 N. Macon Street in Ludowici.

McIntosh County: July 18, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The McIntosh County Health Department will provide vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screenings at no cost. Students will be seen on a first come, first served basis, and immunizations will be available at regular cost. Where: McIntosh County Health Department, 1335 GA Hwy. 57 in Townsend

Students entering a Georgia school for the first time in their lives must have a completed Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screening form.

Children born on or after January 1, 2002 who are attending seventh grade and new entrants into Georgia schools in grades 8 through 12 must have received one dose of Tdap vaccine and one dose of meningococcal vaccine. The HPV vaccine is also recommended for both boys and girls ages 11-12 to protect against cancers and other diseases caused by human papillomavirus.

Screenings like these usually cost around $30.