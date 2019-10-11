“Fortnite” lawsuit puts spotlight on gaming addiction

(NBC News) “Fortnite” has captivated millions since it hit the gaming scene two years ago.

Some say it’s getting gamers hooked.

One Canadian law firm is even seeking a class action lawsuit against “Fortnite” creator Epic Games, representing two parents who say their 10 and 15 year old children are addicted to the game.

“It becomes unbearable at home,” says attorney Alessandra Esposito Chartrand. “They won’t go for dinner, sometimes they won’t shower, it’s actual addiction and it takes over their lives.”

Even beyond “Fortnite” there has been a growing concern about gaming risks.



In May, the World Health Organization officially recognized video game addiction as a mental health disorder.

A person may be addicted to gaming if they struggle to control how much they play, if gaming takes priority over other responsibilities and if gaming continues despite negative consequences.

In those extreme cases, experts suggest seeking professional help.

