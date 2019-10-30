Fish fillets distributed in Georgia, South Carolina recalled

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – H&T Seafood Inc. is recalling some frozen fish fillets distributed in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina that were distributed without USDA inspection.

The affected product is the one pound bag of “Fisherman’s Wharf Swai Fillets, Product of Vietnam”.

The recall was issued after Food Safety and Inspection Service personnel discovered the USDA mark of inspection was being used without authorization during surveillance at a retail store.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating the fish fillets, but FSIS is concerned that some affected product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers with the product are urged to throw the fillets away or return them to the place of purchase.