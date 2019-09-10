First human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Health announced Tuesday the first lab-confirmed human case of West Nile Virus in the Coastal Health District in 2019. This is the fourth human case of West Nile Virus in Georgia this year. The Department of Health says Chatham County Mosquito Control first detected and reported West Nile Virus in a sample of local mosquitoes in July, and the virus quickly spread throughout the mosquito population across the county.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 80% of people who get WNV won’t have any symptoms. Those who do become sick typically develop a fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. However, about 1 in 150 will develop severe symptoms affecting the central nervous system, which could be fatal. Last year, there were 36 lab-confirmed cases of WNV in humans in Georgia, and 2 deaths.



There is no vaccine to prevent WNV, and no treatment other than supportive care for the symptoms. The Coastal Health District urges everyone to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.



Wearing insect repellent containing the chemical DEET will help keep mosquitoes away. Eliminating standing water around the home and yard to keep mosquitoes from breeding. Tip containers such as children’s toys, flowerpots, and planters after every rain or at least once a week and toss out anything that holds water, such as old tires or cans. Also clean out gutters, remove piles of leaves, and keep vegetation cut low to prevent landing sites for adult mosquitoes.

