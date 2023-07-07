SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — People suffering from Alzheimer’s disease can soon get their hands on a drug meant to ease symptoms.

The FDA fully approved Leqembi which is used to treat mild dementia and symptoms caused by early Alzheimer’s disease.

The approval means the medicine will get Medicare coverage, making it easier and cheaper to get treatment.

“Patients who are eligible are able to get it without having to pay the out-of-pocket costs, which is in the thousands of dollars for this medication,” said Dr. Maulik Patel, a Geriatric Medicine Specialist at Memorial Health. “And so it’s a game changer in that sense that now the cost is covered.”

Donna Camacho lost her mother in 2009 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

“It’s a devastating disease,” Camacho said. “And we can’t stop. We cannot stop until we have a cure.”

Since then she’s been advocating locally and across the country for families and patients just like her late mother who are in desperate need of help.

“We are very excited that this is beginning,” Camacho said. “Because our goal is a world without Alzheimer’s. And the first survivor is out there and we just need to keep on doing what we’re doing until we find that, get that first survivor.”

Researchers say the drug works to remove a sticky plaque in the brain that’s linked to the brain-robbing disease.

“If someone has Alzheimer’s disease, then reducing some of that amyloid protein could lead to an improvement of their symptoms, not necessarily a cure, but an improvement, or at least a slowing down of the trajectory of their disease process,” Patel said.

Dr. Patel cautioned that even though the drug is effective there are side effects to consider before taking it. He said it can cause brain bleeds, swelling and seizures in rare cases.

“The patients that may get Alzheimer’s disease in, you know, late seventies or even eighties. You know, the risks may not be worth the benefit, but for those patients who get the illness and the dementia may be in their fifties or sixties, this medication may work great at providing ten, 20 years of functional quality of life, before that, dementia really becomes an impairment for them.”

Patel said this new drug gives families an early treatment option they can discuss at the patient’s first visit. Which gives that patients and their families more quality time to spend together.

The Alzheimer’s Association has a helpline you can call at 800-272-3900 with questions regarding how to get resources.