ATLANTA (WSAV) — The Department of Health is warning Georgians for extra safety this July 4th — especially with food-borne illnesses while grilling and barbecuing.

The CDC says there are no out current breaks in Georgia but uncooked food or food contamination can lead to salmonella, E-coli and Listeria.

The Department of Health says food-borne illnesses increase in the summer month because bacteria can multiply faster when it’s hotter.

Stephen Palte, Chief Medical Officer of United Healthcare says that it’s important to be careful when temperatures rise.

“This is the peak of the summer season. We also have heat and humidity so the extreme temperatures at this time of the year,” Palte said.

Health experts say clean all surfaces, pots, pans and utensils and wash your hands with warm water and soap. You should also rinse produce under running water to remove bacteria and dirt before you cut, eat or cook.

The CDC says — separate raw and cooked meat from fresh produce and use different cutting boards and utensils to avoid cross-contamination.

To prevent bacteria from multiplying, cook meat at the right temperature using a food thermometer to check, and make sure you don’t place hot foods in the fridge – and only place leftovers in shallow pans after it’s cooled down.

While cooking or barbecuing outside, make sure everyone is well hydrated.

Palte explained, “Obviously the very old and very young are at risk — you need to pay attention to the old and young.”

He continues, “For children specifically, they need to drink water every 15 minutes and if you drink 4 ounces every 15 minutes – you will maintain their hydration and avoid dehydration. The hotter it is the more you need them to drink.”

The CDC says that the best way to keep food safe is to clean, separate, cook and chill.

The Department of Health says to make sure perishable food is not sitting out for more than 2 hours — and in hot weather, food should never sit out for more than 1 hour.