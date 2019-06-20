Employees at two more S.C. restaurants test positive for Hepatitis A

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The list of South Carolina restaurants with Hepatitis A concerns just got longer.

Health officials said employees at the Harbour Town Yacht Club on Hilton Head Island and the Popeyes in Aiken have tested positive for Hepatitis A.

People who have recently eaten at these restaurants could have been exposed to the virus.

Last month, employees at restaurants in Lexington County, North Augusta and North Charleston tested positive. In total, there have been five restaurants total around South Carolina with possible exposure.

The state declared a statewide Hepatitis outbreak in May. Nearly 150 cases have been reported since November.