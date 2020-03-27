Easy at-home workouts to try while social distancing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With all gyms closed in Savannah due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many people are figuring out new ways to recreate their fitness routine at home.

Fitness experts say you don’t need to have a squat rack or even weights at home in order to get a good workout.

In general, experts recommend getting at least 30 minutes of exercise a day.

You can always get out of the house and go for a run. The city of Savannah still allows people to go outside for exercise as long as they are socially distancing 6 feet from others.

If you want to do some lifting, try swapping out weights for an object in your house, like laundry detergent or water bottles.

Savannah Orangetheory Fitness Head Coach Cameron Scott says that aside from exercising, eating healthy is a key way to stay fit while social distancing.

“A lot of people, especially when they’re at home, they feel like they don’t want to cook healthy food all the time. They’re getting bored with that,” said Scott. “So they just find little snacks to pick up every now and then.”

He added: “That’s going to actually slow down your energy level. That’s going to actually hinder you from doing physical activity cause you’re going to feel kind of sluggish.”

There are also a lot of great exercise videos on social media from gyms that are currently closed or videos on YouTube from trainers.