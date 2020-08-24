DPH warns against ingesting chlorine dioxide products to ‘treat’ COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Health officials are warning against the use of chlorine dioxide products to “treat” COVID-19.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), the agency has received reports that people are diluting chlorine dioxide, a bleach-like cleaning agent — and if ingested, it can have serious health effects, even death.

Back in April, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter to the seller of “Miracle Mineral Solution,” a chlorine dioxide product sold with misleading claims that it is safe to treat diseases, including COVID-19.

DPH says other similar products are being marketed under various names, such as MSS, Master Mineral Solution, Water Purification Solution, CDS and Aqueous Chlorine Dioxide.

Chlorine dioxide is an active ingredient in disinfectants and have additional industrial uses, DPH explains. It is not meant to be swallowed by people.

Ingesting these products can result in:

Respiratory failure

Potentially fatal abnormal heart rhythms

Life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration

Acute liver failure

Low blood cell counts

Severe vomiting

Severe diarrhea

For more information — or if you or someone you know has ingested chlorine dioxide — call the Georgia Poison Center Hotline at 1-800-222-1222.