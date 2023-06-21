SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Today marks the longest day of the year. And for the Alzheimer’s Association, this extra long day symbolizes the long days that go with the disease.

Deb and Rod Stephenson are two branches of one tree.

Their love can get them through anything–even a life-altering disease like Alzheimer’s.

“Our responsibilities have shifted, but our love hasn’t actually. I would have to say that our love has deepened.”

The Stephensons first realized that something was wrong after a weeks-long family vacation vanished from Rod’s memory.

“I know it happened but I don’t remember anything about it,” Rod explained.

Memory loss is the first of a few warning signs including changes in behavior or judgment.

Deb says dealing with a diagnosis is like a death–without the support system that comes with a funeral.

“Well in this situation, as your loved one starts losing some abilities each one of those losses is a grief, a true grief.”

Asking for help is crucial, she says. Alzheimer’s is a long journey that can be emotionally draining.

“Don’t keep it inside. Don’t feel like you have to handle it all.”

The couple finds relief in support groups through the Alzheimer’s Association and at their church’s hope arbor program where others with the disease can support one another.

There are drugs that can reverse some causes of dementia or give people like Rod a little more time with us. That’s why the Alzheimer’s Association recommends getting to a doctor as soon as you can.

“Waiting to see grandchildren grow up or waiting for a son or a daughter to find the lifelong mate and get married or who knows how many other things are part of an individual’s life that require a little more time. One hopes to be part of that.”

As time marches on, Deb and Rod enjoy each other. they laugh and tell jokes and they sing together often–fans of the Beatles–they keep John Lennon’s lyrics to “grow old with me,” the song from their vow renewal, close by.