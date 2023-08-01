ATLANTA (WSAV) — Doctors say pollution, gas emissions, and a mixture of gas and fine particles can contribute to bad air quality – which could affect your breathing.

Dr. Stephen Palte, Chief Medical Officer of United Healthcare Georgia said, “Air quality can change day to day and it can be dangerous over the summer.”

When air quality levels become poor – it can impact people with heart disease, older adults, pregnant women, young children and those who suffer from lung disease or asthma.

Experts say if air quality levels decline, stay indoors, close doors and windows and change your air filters.

“Limit the time outdoors and avoid exercising when the air quality is poor,” Palate suggested.

Experts say, don’t allow anyone to smoke inside the home, and minimize things that generate smoke like candles, fireplace and gas stoves and even those who are healthy – signs of poor quality – can show up with coughing, irritation of the eyes, nose and throat, chest tightness and shortness of breath.

“Mornings are usually the best so early in the morning or after dark – middle of the day is the worst time.

The World Health Organization says in Georgia one out of five deaths related to heart disease or stroke is caused by air pollution.

The CDC says the air quality index is divided into six categories – with green being the best posing no risk, and maroon being the worst which is hazardous to all groups. Right now, the heat level sits at yellow.