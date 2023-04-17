SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There are a lot of steps students have to make before they can enter the classroom. One of those is getting vaccinated against many diseases – including meningitis.

It’s a disease, that age group could spread the most which is why The Coastal Health District (CHD) says it’s targeting it.

“They’re the ones that are making the decisions about going off to college, going off to trade school and going off to live in apartments,” Dr. Sierra Peebles, Nurse Manager of the Chatham County Health Department. “That is the area where meningitis spreads.”

Doctors say meningitis is a bacterial and viral infection that swells the fluid around the victim’s brain and spinal cord. It’s a disease that can be deadly.

That’s why CHD said it’s taking aim at meningitis. The health department will start vaccinating rising eleventh graders this week through mid-May.

“So if we can get that vaccine again and make sure they have that good immunity in their system, we can hopefully prevent any infections in those large congregate areas,” Peebles said.

She said the district is targeting that group of students because they’re most likely to catch and spread the disease. CHD urges parents to sign up their children to get vaccinated now because Peebles said around two weeks before the start of school, their clinics fill appointments through October.

“What we see are people wait until school has already started to go ahead and get those vaccines. We feel very fast with people waiting,” Peebles said. “During that period, we a lot of times don’t have appointments and some children may be at risk of getting put out of school. So if you do it now, you don’t have to worry about that.”

Georgia requires all students to get vaccinated against meningitis by seventh grade and then a booster shot by eleventh grade. The clinics are happening every Thursday until May 11.