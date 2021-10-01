Coastal Health District offers flu shot appointments, drive-thru clinics

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over six months of age and health officials say getting the shot is perhaps more important now than ever.

“Flu season is always unpredictable, but maybe even more so this year,” said Health Director Dr. Lawton Davis of the Coastal Health District (CHD).

Davis said the CHD saw little to no flu season in 2020, most likely due to COVID precautions being taken.

“That means we don’t really know what an active flu season combined with widely circulating COVID-19 will look like, but it has the potential to be very, very serious,” he added. “Please get vaccinated against COVID and flu.”

Starting Monday, Oct. 4, health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties will begin offering the flu shot by appointment. Health officials say the COVID vaccine can be given at the same time.

Contact information for each county health department is available on CHD’s website.

Some health departments are holding drive-thru flu shot clinics as well. No appointment is necessary:

McIntosh County

Friday, Oct. 15

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

McIntosh County Health Department, Hwy. 57, Townsend

Camden County

Saturday, Nov. 6

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Camden County Resiliency Operations Center (formerly Georgia Power), 135 Gross Road, Kingsland

Glynn County

Monday, Nov. 8

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick

Long County

Monday, Nov. 8

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Long County Health Department, 584 N. Macon Street, Ludowici

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months old. CHD says vaccination is particularly important for those at high risk of complications from the flu, including:

adults age 65 and older

children younger than 5

pregnant women

people with chronic health conditions (asthma, diabetes)

It takes about two weeks after getting a flu shot for the vaccine to provide the body protection against the flu.

For more information or to download the vaccine consent form ahead of time, visit here.