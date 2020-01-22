Coastal Health District hosts several free HIV Testing Day events in February

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District (CHD) announced several free HIV testing events have been scheduled in CHD counties throughout the month of February. The CHD plans to host the events in observance of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NBHAAD).

While CHD hopes to bring awareness to HIV/AIDS education, testing, and treatment among black communities, the events are open to all of the public.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), blacks/African Americans accounted for 43 percent of all HIV diagnoses in the United States in 2017.

Currently, there are around 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV, and one in eight people don’t know they have it.

Officials say no appointments are necessary for the testing events and all testing is confidential.

List of upcoming free testing events:

Thursday, February 6 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Georgia Southern University, Armstrong Campus, Savannah

Friday, February 7 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Walgreens, 2270 U.S. Hwy. 17, Richmond Hill

Saturday, February 8 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Savannah Civic Center (Black Heritage Festival)

Monday, February 10 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Georgia Southern University, Liberty Campus, Hinesville

Wednesday, February 12 and February 19 Time TBD Savannah State University

Thursday, February 13 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. College of Coastal Georgia, Brunswick

The first 25 people to be tested at the event in Richmond Hill will receive gift cards.

CHD says HIV testing is always free at all health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties and available Monday through Friday during regular health department hours of operation.

