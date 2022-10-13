SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coastal Health District is hosting a meningitis booster clinic event on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Windsor Forest High School.

The event is specifically for 16-year-old students who are in the 11th grade and have not yet received their meningitis booster vaccine.

This vaccine is required for students who fit these criteria to continue to be in school. This is not the first time that the Chatham County Health Department has held an event to help teens receive their meningitis booster vaccine.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) has made parents aware that their children must be vaccinated but according to a press release, a large number of students are still not vaccinated.

The event is free, though students are asked to bring their insurance cards to the clinic. Regardless of insurance status, patients will not be billed for their vaccination.

Appointments can be made by clicking or tapping on the link here.