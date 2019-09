CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District announced health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties will be closed on Tuesday, September 3, and Wednesday, September 4.

The evacuation of residents on the Hurricane Registry in many of those counties – and subsequent re-entry procedures after the storm has passed – may precipitate extended health department closures.