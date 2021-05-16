Coastal Health District encourages healthy changes to prevent Type 2 Diabetes

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coastal Health District Chronic Disease Prevention Program encourages residents to make healthy changes to prevent Type 2 Diabetes.

Lifestyle coaches will teach participants how to manage stress, be more physically active and lose a modest amount of weight, the Coastal Health District said.

“One in three American adults has prediabetes, so the need for prevention has never been greater,” Coastal Health District Chronic Disease Prevention Director, Cristina Gibson said. “The PreventT2 program offers a proven approach to preventing or delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes through modest lifestyle changes made with the support of a coach and one’s peers.”

The program will host hour-long virtual meetings on May 19 at 10 a.m. and May 25 at 5:30 p.m. PreventT2 is part of the CDC’s National Diabetes Prevention Program.

The Coastal Health District said people with higher-than-normal blood sugar levels — prediabetes — are 5 to 15 times more likely to develop Type 2 Diabetes than those with normal blood sugar levels. And those with prediabetes can be diagnosed within five years.

PreventT2 groups meet weekly for the first six months of the year, then once or twice a month for the remainder of the year.

Those interested in participating can reserve spots by emailing cristina.gibson@dph.ga.gov or calling 912-644-5818.