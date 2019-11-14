Cigarette smoking among U.S. adults hits all-time low

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced cigarette smoking among U.S. adults has reached an all-time low of 13.7% in 2018. The CDC says that’s a decline of approximately two-thirds in the more than 50 years since the first Surgeon General’s report warned of the health consequences of smoking.

According to CDC, to assess the recent national estimates of tobacco use, CDC, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) analyzed data from the 2018 National Health Interview Survey. The survey measured current cigarette smoking and current use for other tobacco products.

The study found that an estimated 49.1 million (19.7%) U.S. adults currently used a tobacco product in 2018. Cigarettes remained the most commonly used tobacco product (13.7%). Most tobacco current product users (83.8%) reported using combustible products (cigarettes, cigars, pipes, water pipes, or hookahs), and 18.8% reported using two or more tobacco products.

During 2017–2018, e-cigarette use among adults increased from 2.8% to 3.2%, a reversal from the decline observed among adults during 2014-2017. The increase during 2017-2018 was primarily driven by an increase in e-cigarette use among young adults, which rose from 5.2% in 2017 to 7.6% in 2018.

The study found that disparities exist. By subgroups, use of any tobacco product in 2018 was highest among:

Adults 25-44 years old (23.8%).

Adults with a General Education Development (GED) certificate (41.4%).

Adults who were uninsured (29.9%), insured by Medicaid (27.8%), or received some other public insurance (23.0%).

Non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaska Native (32.3%), multiracial (25.4%), white (21.9%), or black adults (19.3%).

Lesbian, gay, or bisexual adults (29.2%).

Adults with an annual household income under $35,000 (26.2%).

Adults living with a disability (24.3%).

Adults living in the Midwest (23.6%) or the South (21.4%).

Adults divorced, separated, or widowed (22.6%), or adults who were single, never married, or not living with a partner (21.1%).

Adults who reported serious psychological distress (36.7%).

According to the CDC cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the U.S. Cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths per year including more than 41,000 deaths resulting from secondhand smoke exposure.

CDC shared sources for more information and support for quitting smoking including CDC’s Tips from Former Smokers® campaign, the FDA’s “Every Try Counts” campaign, and NCI’s Smokefree.gov and toll-free national quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW).