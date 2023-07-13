BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A 13-year-old girl was the lone survivor of an attack that left six people dead in Colleton County.

She now doesn’t just have to deal with physical injuries but the mental trauma of what she saw as well – and she is not alone.

Kristen Dubrowski, CEO of Hopeful Horizons explained, “In the first six months this year compared to the first six months of last year we are seeing a 32% increase in the numbers of kids we are serving.”

Brooke Bentley, Lead Forensic Interviewer and Therapist said, “It can be really hard to navigate what the child needs versus what the investigation may also need.”

She continued, “We follow their lead whether it’s witness or experience I think with kids it’s really a toss-up of how the kid deals with that. Witnessing can be just as bad as experiencing it because witnessing is an experience in itself.”

Bentley also added, “I like to say that while I know this child is the most important person in your life. While they are in my room they are the most important to me. It’s not about scaring kids or making them feel safe. A forensic interview is supposed to be a very safe space for a kid to tell their story.”

She explained further that, “The Solicitor calls and says so and so got, it’s guilty and they got this many years. There is a very humbling reaction to what I have and why I am here is to make a child feel comfortable enough to tell me their story to tell me the worst thing that ever happened to them and I was just a little piece in getting that – to put a better ending to their story.”

Bentley says one key is not to push too much.

She is now allowed to take multiple sessions to try and work with a child to understand what they saw. And if it was criminal, that way they do not have to experience trauma all over again.

Hopeful Horizons is available to counsel and support children and adult victims of abuse and violence. We have all their information – as well as other agencies around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, click here.