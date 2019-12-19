CDC: Deadly outbreak of Listeria linked to hard-boiled eggs

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The CDC issued a warning over listeria concerns linked to hard-boiled eggs Thursday. CDC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and state public health officials investigate an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections that has sickened seven people in five states.

According to the CDC, four people have been hospitalized. One death has been reported from Texas. One illness was reported in a newborn who was infected with Listeria while the mother was pregnant; the newborn survived.

The CDC believe the contaminated hard-boiled eggs are produced by Almark Foods of Gainesville, Georgia.

The eggs were packaged in plastic pails and sold under various brand names nationwide to food service operators, including grocery stores and restaurants.

Listeriosis can cause different symptoms, depending on the person and the part of the body affected.

Pregnant women typically experience only fever and other flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue and muscle aches. However, infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

People other than pregnant women: Symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Until more information is available, CDC advises that people at higher risk for Listeria infection throw away any store-bought hard-boiled eggs or products containing hard-boiled eggs, such as egg salad.

Throw them away, regardless of where you bought them or the use-by date. Wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators and freezers where the products were stored.

People with invasive listeriosis usually report symptoms starting 1 to 4 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria; some people have reported symptoms starting as late as 70 days after exposure or as early as the same day of exposure.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.



Learn more HERE