CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The CDC is funding a $5 million grant to encourage physical activity and improve nutrition throughout Chatham County.

They say the goal is to help local families become more physically fit.

Deidre Grim is the executive director of the Forsyth farmers market, which operates a mobile farmers market called Farm Truck 912

The truck travels throughout Chatham County to ensure the affordability and accessibility of healthy foods.

It’s one of the initiatives that partnered with Healthy Savannah to receive funding from this grant.

“We never sleep. We never stop. Were here to serve anybody in the community. No matter your race or zip code, we are here to make sure you live and thrive…,” said Grim.

The funding will be distributed over a five-year period, the official name of the grant is the “Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health” grant.

It focuses on achieving health equity for people of all backgrounds and incomes.

Paula Kreissler of Healthy Savannah says 73% of streets in Savannah don’t have a sidewalk on either side. She feels that improving outdoor infrastructures will encourage people to exercise.

“There’s a system that’s not working to create a healthy opportunity for people to have physical activity. Especially those who are walking to and from school,” said Kreissler.

The grant will be facilitated through Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia with the intention of improving access to exercise areas and healthy food options.

Healthy Savannah won’t get the money upfront — They have to make an initial investment then they’ll be reimbursed by the CDC.