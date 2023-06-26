ATLANTA (WSAV) — The CDC says 12 million Americans contemplated suicide in 2021 bringing light to mental health issues.

The CDC also says 48,000 Americans died from suicide in 2021 – or about one death every 11 minutes – a 36% increase in the past decade.

A new CDC report shows raises urgency that schools should invest in mental health counselors to help struggling youth – with teenage girls and LGBTQ+ teens facing higher levels of violence, sadness and suicide risk.

“We are seeing increased mental health in depression, anxiety, suicide and overall stress.”

The report says 3 out of 5 teen girls felt sadness in 2021 – double that of boys – and a 60% increase over the past decade. Nearly one out of three teenage girls attempted suicide, and one out of ten girls was forced to have sex.

And it’s not just teenagers – advocates say the pandemic has exacerbated depression and suicide concerns even with adults.

Dr. Nadine Kaslow, Professor, School Of Medicine, Emory University said, “Males are at a higher risk for dying by suicide than females – while females are likely to attempt. It also varies by age group but other factors – but also by race/ethnicity. Older white men by death by suicide, in African American community it’s the younger men.”

“Women are more likely to attempt but less likely to die since men use more lethal types.”

A federal report shows children and adolescents who spent 3 or more hours on social media had double the risk of mental health problems like depression and anxiety.