BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Today is National PTSD Awareness Day.

Statistics show 20% of adults who have experienced a traumatic event suffer from the condition.

But what about those on the frontlines dealing with that trauma every day, like firefighters?

News 3 takes a closer look at how they get help and help each other through tough times.

“Nearly 200 firefighters die every year due to suicide. That is almost double the number that die on duty. It’s all because of what they see both at home and here at work and how they deal with it within their own firefighting family.”

Assistant Chief Daniel Byrne of the Burton Fire Department said, “Every time a 911 call comes into the station we are going into someone’s bad day and we are continually exposed to that throughout our entire career.”

Someone’s bad day is just another day on the job for a firefighter.

“The majority of the calls do not end up with a happy ending. we like to say it ends up with a better ending than it could because we were there but it’s not always going to be a happy one for people,” Byrne explained.

Statistics show between 7% and 37% percent of men and women in the service suffer from some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder.

It’s a condition that was once hidden–even from their own firefighting “families”–not anymore.

“It’s ok to say I’m not ok and to talk about it. That wasn’t something that was even around when I started,” Byrne stated.

Lt. Lee Levesque of the Burton Fire Department explained, “With what we deal with on a regular basis. If we hope to make that 20-25-30 year career at some point we will need some sort of mental health whether it’s just sitting across the coffee table from a peer and venting for lack of better terms or seeking professional mental help.”

South Carolina realizes that–insurance–even for volunteers covers mental health issues. Peer counseling is almost immediate and “fast.” The Firefighters’ Assistance and Support Team brings awareness to potential issues before a spark can ignite.

“There’s no way to know until you actually get out there and experience it,” Byrne said.

“When you save someone’s life you can identify with your own wife your own child, your own mom or husband or father. So even when it’s a good outcome it’s still a traumatic event.”

One of those resources someone can use, whether you’re a firefighter, police officer or regular citizen is calling 988 if you are having a mental health issue. That way you can talk to someone, and deal with the issue before it’s too late.