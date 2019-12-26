Beaufort Memorial Hospital issues visitor restrictions to prevent spread of flu

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – According to hospital officials, Beaufort Memorial is imposing visitor restrictions due to an increase in the number of flu-related illnesses.

The hospital asks that adults whoe are experiencing flu-like symptoms, such as runny nose, sore throat and fever, are asked not to visit patients in the hospital.

The hospital is restricting visitors under the age of 18.

The hospital also encourages visitors to limit visits to patients receiving care in the hospital and to use the hand sanitizer, tissues, and surgical masks available to them at the hospital entrances.

For more information or updates regarding restrictions, visit BeaufortMemorial.org.

