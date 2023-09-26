BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Memorial Hospital unveiled plans to expand its surgical center on Sept. 26.

The hospital credits Senator Lindsey Graham for his help pushing through nearly $18 million to pay for the renovations.

That money comes from the 2022 Omnibus Bill, but more than $4 million was also raised through the hospital’s foundation.

In the past five years, the hospital says its surgery demands increased by 50%. That’s why the two new surgical suites are much needed. On Tuesday, the hospital had a “wall-breaking” to celebrate.

“The growth in this area is phenomenal,” Graham explained. “This hospital has a great reputation and a lot of people will be able to have surgery in Beaufort County and not have to leave their home – fifty percent increase in surgery since 2018 – This was much needed and I can tell every taxpayer in South Carolina, in the country, this money was well spent.

The hospital will also modernize its current surgical suites and upgrade its technology.

Their hope is to complete the project in the next three years.