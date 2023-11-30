SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We all know them. Christmas people. The ones bursting with cheer like Will Farrell in a green leotard the minute the holiday season arrives.

However, not everyone is so merry this time of year. The American Psychiatric Association says about 5% of adults in the United States experience Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD. It’s a condition related to the changes in seasons. When daylight hours start to decrease and temperatures drop, some people find themselves experiencing symptoms of SAD, which can resemble depression.

Mary Hubbard of Shrink Savannah says it’s more than a simple case of the blues.

“Typically, they’re going through what someone who is diagnosed with major depressive disorder is going through… lack of interest in day-to-day activities, changing diet, change of sleep patterns, not being able to focus, poor concentration, and wanting to just be alone and isolated.”

The condition has been linked to a biochemical imbalance in the brain prompted by access to daylight. As seasons change, people experience a shift in their circadian rhythm that can cause them to be out of step with their daily schedule. Hubbard says symptoms can vary in severity and often interfere with personal relationships.

“It can be as debilitating as someone getting to the point of self-harm or thoughts of suicide,” she said. Here are some things Hubbard says you can do to combat SAD:

Take in as much daylight as possible and consider a lamp designed to lesson symptoms.

Eat healthily. Comfort foods don’t have to be loaded with extra calories.

Spending time with friends and family is a great way to lift spirits and avoid social isolation.

Stay active. Don’t stay cooped up at home. Get out and enjoy your community this season.

Seek help. Research shows that psychotherapy is more effective than light therapy or meds.

“The chances of successful treatment are very high. Clinical depression is highly treatable with appropriate therapy, intervention medication if necessary, and there are a lot of success rates… high success rates,” she says.