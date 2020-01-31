Baltimore hospital offers therapy on wheels

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL/NBC News) – It’s not every day you see a car being lifted into the air by a crane, but that’s exactly what happened recently at Baltimore’s MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.

A 2007 Lincoln MKZ was lifted to the fifth floor inpatient rehabilitation center to assist people like Curtis Taylor.

Curtis has been in the hospital for two weeks after getting cellulitis in his right leg. Thanks to hard work and help from his therapists, he’s heading home.

“It’s just good to have that assistance of the therapist to be able to get back on the right track,” he says.

The car is key to getting patients like Curtis back on track. Many of them are suffering with loss of mobility due to Parkinson’s, stroke, amputation or other conditions.

The center has a mock grocery store, ramps, steps and now, a car — things the patients need to practice on so they feel confident when it’s time to go home.

